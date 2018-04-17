Bear helps kick off Russian football match

The match between FC Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk and FC Angusht Nazran coincided with the visit of a circus, so the club took advantage to invite the animal onto the pitch.

The bear, wearing a muzzle, then sat in front of the crowd and clapped before standing on its hind legs while holding a football. It was then escorted away by its handler.

The match ended FC Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk 3-0 FC Angusht Nazran.

Animal rights campaigner object to the use of animals in zoos, objecting to what they describe as cruel training methods, and Scotland banned the practice at the end of last year. However, they remain common fixtures in Russia and many other countries.