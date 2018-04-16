UK admits ‘horrendous’ mistakes over ‘Windrush’ immigrants denied rights

The British government has promised to act to reverse “terrible mistakes” made over the treatment of immigrants from the so-called “Windrush” generation, after revelations that people who came to the UK decades ago are being told to leave the country.

Thousands of British residents who arrived from the Caribbean are suddenly being denied basic rights after being incorrectly identified as illegal immigrants.

Prime Minister Theresa May is now to discuss the situation with other Commonwealth leaders.

More than 140 members of parliament have signed a letter calling on her to resolve an anomaly in immigration rules, affecting many people who came to Britain as children between 1948 and 1971.

Changes to the regulations introduced in 2012 aimed at stopping overstaying affected their legal status – meaning that despite living, working and paying tax in Britain for decades, they were now at risk.

The “Windrush generation” refers to the ship that brought workers from the Caribbean to the UK in 1948. Many who subsequently came were given indefinite leave to remain but records were not kept. Often they did not formally apply for British citizenship or a passport.

Many are now being denied access to health services, prevented from working and in some cases are being threatened with deportation. Some have reportedly already been expelled from the country.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has described the denial of their rights and the deportations as “disgraceful”.

An online petition calling on the government to allow the "Windrush generation" to stay had gathered more than 85,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Communities and local government minister Sajid Javid said he was “deeply concerned”. Admitting some "horrendous situations", Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes told BBC Radio the government had “an absolute responsibility to make sure there are no more of these mistakes”.

Appearing before Parliament on Monday afternoon, Home Secretary (interior minister) Amber Rudd apologised to those affected. "I do not want of any of the Commonwealth citizens who are here legally to be impacted in the way they have and, frankly, some of the way they have been treated has been wrong, has been appalling, and I am sorry," she said.

She added that a new area was being set up in her department to ensure a "completely new approach" aimed at regularising their situation.