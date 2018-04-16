Starbucks 'racial profiling' row

Protesters entered a Philadelphia Starbucks on Sunday (April 15) and called on the manager to be fired after the arrest of two black men in the shop earlier in the week. The men who had been waiting for a friend before ordering were accused of trespassing.

In the incident, which took place on Thursday evening, the two men were approached by the store manager and asked to leave after they requested the use of the toilet without making a purchase, police said. In response, the men told staff that they were waiting for a friend and refused to leave.

Amateur video shows police placing the pair, in handcuffs.

The footage has been widely shared since it was posted on Twitter and has led to accusations of racial profiling.

Starbucks has apologised.

Regional vice president Camille Hymes :

"This incident does not reflect the spirit of our brand. It was an unfortunate incident. And we'll be sure to make it right."

Philadelphia police have said they were right to carry out the arrest after staff told them the pair were causing a disturbance.

However locals are now calling for a boycott of the Starbucks store.