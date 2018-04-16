Rainforest projected on Buckingham Palace for Commonwealth conservation initiative

The facade of London's Buckingham Palace was illuminated on Sunday (April 15) night with a rainforest projection as part of a global conservation initiative.

The initiative, called the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) project, seeks to preserve areas of forest within Commonwealth countries. Britain's Queen Elizabeth heads the Commonwealth, grouping of mostly former British colonies.

"The QCC is a unique network of forest conservation initiatives, which involves all 53 countries of the Commonwealth," the project's website said.

"By creating a pan-Commonwealth network of forest conservation projects, the QCC will mark Her Majesty The Queen's service to the Commonwealth while conserving indigenous forests for future generations," the website said.

The projection comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in London this week, which will seek to boost the network at a time when Britain is negotiating its departure from the European Union.