Rafael Nadal eyes record 11th Monte Carlo title

It's been a 10-year love affair yet Rafael Nadal wants to continue his special relationship at the Monte Carlo Open with a record 11 title.

"Since the first time that I have been here it has been a love story," Nadal admitted.

"It is one of the most beautiful clubs in the world without a doubt. Every time that I have chance to be here is a special feeling," he added.

But the world number one comes to Monaco with few matches in his legs since injuring himself at the Australian Open.

''Every year I come here with the same passion, with the same motivation to play my best and to give me chances to have the best result possible," he added.

"Especially this year I didn't not finish one event so hopefully this one will not be the first!"

The Spaniard is hoping he has the game to dominate the clay court season in the same manner as last year when, 12 months ago, he went on to win a 10th Barcelona title then completed La Decima at Rolland Garros.

Nadal, who insists he feels injury-free, has a first-round bye and will play Aljaz Bedene or Mirza Basic in round two.

The world number one needs to win the tournament or long-time rival Roger Federer will regain the top ranking.