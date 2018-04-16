PSV Eindhoven claimed a 24th Dutch league title at a jubilant Philips Stadion on Sunday after a 3-0 victory over Ajax.
PSV Eindhoven wrap up 24th Dutch League title
Gaston Pereiro and Luuk de Jong fired home first-half goals and Steven Bergwijn scored a third after the break for PSV.
Phillip Cocu's side have an unassailable lead over second-placed Ajax with three games remaining.
Manchester City rebounded from their Champions League exit by beating Spurs 3-1 and were crowned Premier League champions after rivals United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion.
It's a first Premier League title for Pep Guardiola to go with his three La Liga and three Bundesliga crowns won at Barcelona and Bayern Miunich.
Paris Saint Germain wrapped up their fifth title in six seasons by thrashing Monaco 7-1 at the Park des Princes.
Goals by Edinson Cavani, Giovani Lo Celso Angel Di Maria, and Julian Draxler saw PSG winning Ligue Un with five games in hand.