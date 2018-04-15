Violent clashes broke out with 300 protestors and police near Nantes

Violent clashes erupted again at farmland near Nantes between around 300 demonstrators and police.
Tear gas and grenades were used.
The gendarmes were stopping those who wanted to try to rebuild a camp which was destroyed by 2500 police this week.
The temporary home at Notre Dame des Landes was built ten years ago to stop plans for a new airport.
Sunday's clashes started before a large peaceful rally in support of the evicted residents.
On Monday the 9th April, 30 huts and farm buildings were pulled down.
Since the plans for an airport have been abandoned, the environmentalists want to rebuild the squat to use the land for agricultural purposes.
The State called on the occupants to declare the name of their project and the plots concerned by the 23rd of April.