Myanmar says it has repatriated the first Rohingya family from nearly 700,000 refugees who have fled to Bangladesh,
Myanmar announces first Rohingya repatriation
Myanmar announces first Rohingya repatriation
It comes despite warnings from the United Nations that Myanmar is not ready for their return.
Fleeing refugees from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority have reported killings, rape and arson on a large scale in Myanmar where the US and UN have described a military operation as ethnic cleansing.
Authorities there deny this, insisting that they have been waging a legitimate counter-insurgency operation after attacks by Rohingya militants on security forces last August.
with Reuters