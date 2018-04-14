Hours after the U.S., Britain and France launched strikes against Syria, the Syrian Presidency published a video showing President Bashar al-Assad arriving at work.
Syrians gather along the streets of Damascus to condemn the air strikes
The images, portray a business-as-normal image.
The Syrian state media claims only one of the three targets in the early morning air strikes on Sunday, caused material damage.
Syrians gathered along the streets of Damascus to condemn the air strikes launched by the US, British and French forces in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack which killed dozens of people last week.
People chanted pro-government slogans and waved Syrian flags as traffic filled the streets in a show of solidarity with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The Pentagon said the United States and its allies fired more than a 100 missiles at Syria in a "one-time shot".
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted at 4am local time.
Missiles were launched from both the sea and aircraft.