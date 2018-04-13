BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland

Who will play who in the Champions League semi-final?

Who will play who in the Champions League semi-final?

Who will play who in the Champions League semi-final?
Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid and Liverpool will face Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The draw has just taken place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

The first leg matches will take place on April 24 and 25, with the return games set for May 1 and 2.

Earlier French side Marseille were drawn to play Austria’s Salzburg in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

In the other half of the draw, Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid.

