Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid and Liverpool will face Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Who will play who in the Champions League semi-final?
The draw has just taken place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.
The first leg matches will take place on April 24 and 25, with the return games set for May 1 and 2.
Earlier French side Marseille were drawn to play Austria’s Salzburg in the semi-finals of the Europa League.
In the other half of the draw, Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid.