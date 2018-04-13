Trump hesitates on Pacific trade partnership

Eleven countries including Australia, Canada, Japan and Mexico signed up to the TPP in March.

Early on Thursday the American President said he was looking into joining the partnership - but in a later tweet he appeared to pour cold water on the idea - saying that the US already has bilateral deals with six of the eleven partners and would only join the TPP if the deal was significantly better than that offered to Barak Obama.

The Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he would welcome talks on the US joining, but that renegotiating the deal would be extremely difficult.