State of the Union: Facebook fallout, the Syria dilemma

In this edition of State of the Union: the world watches as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg goes before US Congress members to explain the data harvesting scandal; what next for Syria, as the US, France and UK weigh up options to respond to alleged poison gas attack; flight chaos in Germany; and the anticipated election victory of Hungary’s populist darling Viktor Orban exposes political divisions in Brussels.
