James Comey: In his own words

Ahead of his book's publication next week, ex-FBI director James Comey has been describing how he briefed the newly-elected US President on salacious allegations about a Trump trip to Moscow in 2013.

The unverified claims, contained in an intelligence dossier, say that the then businessman watched prostitutes urinate in a hotel, in an encounter that may have been filmed.

In an interview broadcast on Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Comey said he cautioned Trump against ordering an investigation into the dossier.

He told ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos about the president's reaction to the claims.

"He said, you know, 'If there's even a 1 percent chance my wife thinks that's true, that's terrible.’

“‘And I remember thinking, ‘How could your wife think there's a 1 percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow?’ I'm a flawed human being, but there is literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true. So, what kind of marriage to what kind of man does your wife think [that] there's only a 99 percent chance you didn't do that?”

Comey was asked by Stephanopoulos if he believed the denial by Trump.

He said: "“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” he said.

“It's possible, but I don't know.”

Trump sacked Comey last May as the then FBI boss was investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.

His firing led to the Justice Department appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to take over the Russia probe.

Trump attacked Comey on Friday as a "weak and untruthful slime ball," in a series of angry Twitter messages.

He said, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"who he called "a terrible Director of the FBI".

with Reuters