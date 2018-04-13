Former FBI director compares Trump to mobster

Former FBI director James Comey has likened Donald Trump to a mafia boss, in an explosive new book which is set to go on sale next Tuesday.

Comey was fired by Trump in May last year. In his memoir he accuses Trump of trying to involve intelligence officers in his own political battles - saying the President is untethered to truth and ego driven.

"I found myself having flashbacks to my earlier career as a prosecutor against the Mob," he said. "The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them world view. The lying about all things, large and small."

Comey says he regrets the way he communicated on the FBI investigation into Hilary Clinton's email management during the 2016 Presidential election.

"He sort of spent a lot of time really sort of criticizing the Secretary," says Jonathan Lemire White House Reporter. "Only at the end to say 'but we're not finding any charges against her. He wishes he could have done that differently."

But Comey maintains he had no choice other than to make the information public. President Trump, meanwhile, has previously accused him of being a showboater.