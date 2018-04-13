For the first time in its life, an 18-week old polar bear cub left its birthing box
The cub was born on 4 December 2017 and now weighs about 20 kilograms (44 pound.)
Gelsenkirchen Mayor Frank Baranowski unveiled the name of the little polar bear.
Five proposals were up for election for almost two weeks: Nanook, Mathilda, Lenja, Lore and Baerbel.
Most polar bear fans voted for Nanook, the animal keepers' proposal.
Nanook comes from the Inuit language and means polar bear.