Eric Abidal gives his Europa League final thoughts

France's third city got to have a close-up look at the trophy when former Barcelona and French international football player Eric Abidal posed with cup at the Gadagne Museum, fresh from making the draw for the semi final.

"I picked the four teams out of the hat this morning, said Abidal. "Their destiny now lies in their own hands.

"It looks like we are going to have a final before the final with the Arsenal -Atletico Madrid game. But all in all there are four strong teams fighting to win. I hope it's a beautiful final.

Abidal gave his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League semis which saw the overwheling favourites knocked out.

''There is a big clash", he said, refering to Real Madrid - Bayern Munich game, We can also talk about a final before the final. All the semi-finalists have a lot of experience in this competition, and want this trophy badly.

"But now, we can't speak until they play. They have to prepare themselves the best they can.''

Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Marseille or Salzburg. One of these four clubs will lift this trophy on May 16th, here in Lyon. It is a very heavy trophy, which weighs more than 13 kg.