Artworks exploring man’s role in the universe

Murakami, Matisse, Cattelan and other renowned global artists investigate man's role in the universe, this is in the focus of the latest exhibition launched by Fondation Louis Vuitton.

'In Tune with the World' (Au diapason du monde) examines new approaches to how humans are tied to their environment and living world. There are two complementary sequences presenting this theme.

The exhibition, open until 27th August, unites modern and contemporary works, most of which have never before been exhibited in the Frank Gehry’s building or even in Paris.