Amnesty International report found fewer executions last year but admits it does not give the full picture

Amnesty International reports fewer executions were carried out in 2017 than in the previous year. The organisation recorded 993 deaths last year, not including China for which it has no data but where the number could run to thousands. The figure is still high, but slightly down on 2016.

"The report, Amnesty International’s global report, Death Sentences and Executions 2017, shows us that the world is getting closer to ridding itself of the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment," said Tawanda Mutasah, Senior Director for Law and Policy, Amnesty International.