BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

BREAKING NEWS

Full Cannes Film Festival lineup announced

Now Reading:

Full Cannes Film Festival lineup announced

Full Cannes Film Festival lineup announced
Text size Aa Aa

The full lineup for the of the 71st Cannes Film Festival was today announced during a live press conference in Paris' Champs-Elysees.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure revealed the coveted Official Selection, including films chosen for the main competition.

Ahead of the festival on May 8, here are the films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or:

Competition

Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi (Opening night film)

At War by Stephane Brize

Dogman by Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke

Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Burning by Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum by Nadine Labaki

Blackkklansman by Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces by Jafar Panahi

Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky

Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov

The rest of the lineup for the Cannes Film Festival:

Out of Competition

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

Un Certain Regard

Border by Ali Abbasi

Sofia by Benm’ Barek

Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer

Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan

Manto by Nandita Das

Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres

Girl by Lukas Dhont

Angel Face by Vanessa Filho

Euphoria by Valeria Golino

Friend by Wanuri Kahiu

My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji

The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos

In My Room by Ulrich Kohler

El Angel by Luis Ortega

The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Midnight Screenings

Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing

Arctic, Joe Penna

Special Screenings

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders

The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte

La Traversee, Romain Goupil

To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca

Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing

O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues

10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul