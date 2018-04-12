The full lineup for the of the 71st Cannes Film Festival was today announced during a live press conference in Paris' Champs-Elysees.
Full Cannes Film Festival lineup announced
Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure revealed the coveted Official Selection, including films chosen for the main competition.
Ahead of the festival on May 8, here are the films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or:
Competition
Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi (Opening night film)
At War by Stephane Brize
Dogman by Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore
Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson
Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke
Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda
Burning by Lee Chang-dong
Capernaum by Nadine Labaki
Blackkklansman by Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces by Jafar Panahi
Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski
Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky
Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov
The rest of the lineup for the Cannes Film Festival:
Out of Competition
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche
Un Certain Regard
Border by Ali Abbasi
Sofia by Benm’ Barek
Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer
Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan
Manto by Nandita Das
Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres
Girl by Lukas Dhont
Angel Face by Vanessa Filho
Euphoria by Valeria Golino
Friend by Wanuri Kahiu
My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji
The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos
In My Room by Ulrich Kohler
El Angel by Luis Ortega
The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Midnight Screenings
Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing
Arctic, Joe Penna
Special Screenings
Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders
The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte
La Traversee, Romain Goupil
To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca
Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing
O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues
10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul