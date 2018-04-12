Trump leaves options open on Syria strike

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a possible military strike against Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all".

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US president urged Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack targeting its allies in Syria in a Tweet yesterday. Following the statement airlines diverted routes and European governments including the UK held emergency meetings to discuss their own possible involvement.

The US accuses forces loyal to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad of launching a chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma. Russia, which is fighting alongside the Syrian army, threatened to down any missiles. It claims photos showing victims of the alleged gas attack are faked.

Following Trump's latest Tweet, Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that "silly" statements from Nato member countries were impacting financial markets. The Russian rouble has plunged as the crisis in Syria takes on a more international aspect.