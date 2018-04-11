Zuckerberg back on Capitol Hill for second day of testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill to answers questions over data misuse following revelations by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. On day two Senators were keen to pin him down on possible new legislation including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Gene Green, a US Congressman from Texas, wanted to know if Facebook was going to extend the same protection to Americans that Europeans receive under the GDPR.

"Yes, Congressman. We believe that everyone around the world deserves good privacy controls," replied Zuckerberg. "We have had a lot of these controls in place for years. The GDPR requires us to do a few more things and we are going to extend that to the world."

Zuckerberg also told lawmakers that he was among the around 87 million Facebook users whose data was improperly shared.

This was little comfort to the protestors outside the hearing who wanted to call attention to the hundreds of millions of fake accounts they way are still spreading disinformation on Facebook.