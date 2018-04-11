Roma gamble against Barcelona paid off, says coach

Eusebio Di Francesco, the Roma head coach, said his team's sensational comeback against Barcelona was a result of gambling big on an attacking line-up.

The Italians went into the game 4-1 down from the first leg, but beat the Catalans 3-0 to book a Champions League semi-final slot.

"You must think I am crazy," Di Francesco said, "because a coach going for an offensive line-up like ours tonight is always looking for trouble.

"And you would have jumped at me if things didn't go well. So congratulations to my players, they all worked incredibly, sometimes people think they don't want to work hard, but they did something great."

Kostas Manolas was mobbed by his teammates after he headed home the all-important third goal in the 82nd minute.

Barcelona's head coach said the quarter-final defeat was painful.

"Today was the end of the road for us in this tournament," said Ernesto Valverde, in a very unexpected way, and now we need to move on.

"Losing like this hurts a lot, it hurts us and it hurts our fans, but we need to move on now."

Barca the overhwelming favorites to win the competition will focus on domestic titles while Roma march on.