Le Derby de la Meije — the ultimate off-piste race

Welcome to La Grave in the French Alps for the 30th anniversary of the "Derby de la Meije", a legendary event for freeride enthusiasts daring to race off-piste.

A single cable car takes freeriders near the tip of mountain Meije, where they disembark onto an off-piste and unpatrolled area. It’s from here where everyone is free to choose their "line", to draw their "run"; there are no set courses.