Riot police in France are again out in force today - in an operation to clear a protest camp that has left ten people injured.
French riot police mobilise as protest camp evacuation continues
2500 officers have been mobilied to oversee the clearing of the squat in Notre-Dame-des Landes. The camp was built ten years ago to block the construction of an airport.
Plans to build the airport have now been dropped - but the activists want to maintain their alternative community.