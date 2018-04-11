Arsene Wenger is expected to field a strong team for Arsenal's Europa League quarter final game against CSKA Moscow.
Arsenal to field a strong side against CSKA Moscow
Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozi were rested for the Gunners last game and are expected to feature in Moscow.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan damaged knee ligaments in the first leg, which the Gunners won 4-1, and is expected to be out for three to four weeks.
Sporting Lisbon go into their match against Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 deficit.
Tensions are high in the camp after the club president took to social media to bash his players after that defeat. After calling his team a bunch of "spoilt children" he threatened to suspend 19 players.
Sporting striker Daniel Podence remains out long term, and Bruno Silva is still struggling with a knock he picked up in early March.
Atletico's Jose Gonzalez is being monitord after picking up an injury on international duty.
In the other matches, Salzburg host Lazio looking to overturn a 4-2 first leg defeat while Marseille welcome Leipzig who have a one-nil advantage.