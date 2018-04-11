BREAKING NEWS

Argentina begins historic debate on legalising abortion

Pro-abortion activists demonstrate outside Argentine parliament
A woman's right to choose is the hot topic in Argentina as lawmakers begin an historic debate on legalising abortion.

More than a thousand speakers are expected to appear before politicians in the capital Buenos Aires to make their case.

Argentines in favour of the initiative donned green kerchiefs and waved signs while those opposed waved red flags and balloons.

A bill allowing women to interrupt pregnancy during the first 14 weeks was put before Congress last month. It is currently only permitted in specific cases, including rape and risk to the mother's life.

President Mauricio Macri is encouraging a free vote even though he is personally opposed to the measure.

