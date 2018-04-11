Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has cast his vote in an election that's expected to see him secure a fourth consecutive term of office.
Aliyev votes in Azerbaijan election
Aliyev votes in Azerbaijan election
Aliyev and his wife Mehriban voted in the capital Baku.
Opposition parties are boycotting the poll of 5 million eligible voters - claiming fair elections are not possible because authorities suppress dissent and rig results.
Aliyev and his supporters deny the allegations and say the opposition simply knew they were going to lose.
The country's economy has weakened in recent years due to the global slump in oil prices.