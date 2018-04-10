Scenes from airport protest camp as French police continues evictions

French activists have clashed with riot police for a second consecutive day in western France as authorities continue to evacuate a protest camp erected nearly a decade ago to block construction of an airport.

Four more police officers were injured on Tuesday, suffering leg wounds, a day after one officer was hospitalised after being hit in the eye with a flare at the site in Notre-Dame-des-Landes.

French police denied claims that one of its vehicles burned down after it was hit by a Molotov cocktail.

The French government abandoned plans for the airport in January after 50 years of debate and gave squatters until spring to clear out.The government requisitioned the land from farmers for the airport but is now offering to return the land to those who want it.