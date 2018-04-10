In this edition of the Brief from Brussels: The EU’s digital commissioner says a new landmark law coming in next month will protect our personal data, as Facebook faces big questions over the Cambridge Analytica scandal; and ride-hailing app Uber suffers another legal blow after EU’s top court rules that France has the right to bring proceedings against it over an illegal taxi service.
Brief from Brussels: How safe is our personal data online?
