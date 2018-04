Anti-immigration nationalist vows to 'defend Hungary' after winning 4th term

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third straight term in power in Sunday's Hungarian elections after his anti-immigration campaign message secured a strong majority for his party in parliament, granting him two-thirds of seats based on preliminary results.

The right-wing nationalist prime minister projected himself as a savior of Hungary's Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe, an image which resonated with millions of voters, especially in rural areas.

"We have won, Hungary has won a great victory," a jubilant Orban told a large crowd of cheering supporters near the Danube river in Budapest. "There is a big battle behind us, we have won a crucial victory, giving ourself a chance to defend Hungary."