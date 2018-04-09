Couples face slips and tricks in UK wife-carrying championships

Slippery conditions made the unique and demanding UK wife-carrying championships even more challenging as participants traversed the course in Dorking, south-east England on Sunday.

Couples raced over a hilly 380 metre course, which features an 'over the straw-bale' hurdle obstacle, plus a splash zone, ensuring competitors get soaked before the final straw bales leading to the finish.

An English couple, Chris Hepworth and his partner Tanisha Prince, were the eventual winners, sliding to victory as the soggy underfoot conditions got the better of Hepworth right on the line.

The couple will now compete at the World Championships in Finland later this year.

The weighty sport heralds from a Scandinavian tradition, where raiders needed to be swift on their legs to escape when stealing womenfolk from neighbouring villages.