Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies during Paris-Roubaix race. It is reported that he died from a cardiac arrest

The 23-year-old Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider fell on the second set of cobbles in the one-day classic in northern France. It happened around 109km into the 257km race.

In a tweet, his team colleagues expressed their sadness and passed on their sympathies to Goolaert's family.

There were several crashes during the race, although that is not uncommon. Goolaert was found unconscious by race doctors who suspected he'd had a cardiac arrest. It's reported he was given CPR before being airlifted to hospital in Lille where he died on Sunday evening.

David Lappartient, president of cycling's world governing body the UCI, said: "On behalf of the UCI and the cycling family as a whole, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family, team and loved ones of Michael Goolaerts, who left too early.