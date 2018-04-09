The 11th annual wife-carrying race took place in Surrey, England, on Sunday.
11th annual UK wife carrying race takes place in Surrey, England
Competitors from across the world took on the 380-metre obstacle course through swamps and bogs with the aim of becoming the UK wife-carrying champion.
Chris Hepworth carried Tanisha Prince on his way to victory and said: "I was sneakily confident I might be able to win because I'm quite a keen runner, she's quite light so maybe. But when they started and went up the hill so hard I thought I'm probably not going to win.
I wasn't very confident then. Fortunately, I won and I'm delighted."