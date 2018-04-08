Ogier extends championship lead with Corsican win

Three out of four for France's Sebastien Ogier as he wrapped up the Rally of Corsica on Sunday after a flag-to-finish win for his Ford Fiesta over the three days' stages.

The five-times and reigning world champion goes into round five with a healthy 17 point overall lead in the WRC drivers championship, although this was only his second win on home gravel. Ogier, also a winner in Monte Carlo and Mexico, now has 84 points.

Estonia's Otto Tanak had to be content with second after wrestling his Toyota Yaris free of a strong challenge from Thierry Neuville

But the Belgian hit power problems and had to back off, only just holding onto third from his charging Hyundai teammate Dani Sordo.