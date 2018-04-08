BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Sport

Ogier extends championship lead with Corsican win

Now Reading:

Ogier extends championship lead with Corsican win

Ogier at the double, make that triple
Text size Aa Aa

Three out of four for France's Sebastien Ogier as he wrapped up the Rally of Corsica on Sunday after a flag-to-finish win for his Ford Fiesta over the three days' stages.

The five-times and reigning world champion goes into round five with a healthy 17 point overall lead in the WRC drivers championship, although this was only his second win on home gravel. Ogier, also a winner in Monte Carlo and Mexico, now has 84 points.

Estonia's Otto Tanak had to be content with second after wrestling his Toyota Yaris free of a strong challenge from Thierry Neuville

But the Belgian hit power problems and had to back off, only just holding onto third from his charging Hyundai teammate Dani Sordo.

"I'm very happy with my performance, it's good news to see how much progress we made, the car is faster than last year. I really had a lot of fun, and it's a nice symbol to win on the 10th anniversary of me winning the WRC Junior title here".

More about