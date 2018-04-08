Hydroflight World Tour: Australia plays host to the first official games

Spectators flocked to the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort this afternoon for the impressive finale of the Poseidon Games competition. This stunning hotel in the Gold Coast, Australia, played host to the first official games in 2018.

Fans of the hydroflight community witnessed two days of exciting performances as the industry took a huge leap in technical progression as the first quad, front flip and double front flips were successfully landed, making hydroflight history.