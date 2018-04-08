Fewer foreigners take part in the North Korean marathon this year

Fewer foreigners competed in the streets in Pyongyang for North Korea's annual marathon.

Approximately 400 foreign amateurs took part this year which is less than half the number than last year.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula and a US travel ban on its citizens visiting North Korea, have reduced the number of tourists.

They ran passed many iconic buildings through the city centre.

Meanwhile, 13 foreign professional runners from African countries were in the race.

And, it's the first time, disabled people were allowed to join in.

The athletes finished with a final lap at the stadium in front of around fifty thousand North Koreans.

The men's marathon was won by a North Korean Ri Kang Bom in 2 hours 12 minutes and 53 seconds.

The event is part of celebrations marking the North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birth in 1912.

The winner of the women's marathon was also a North Korean Kim Hye Gyong, who came in at 2 hours 27 minutes and 24 seconds, with her twin sister narrowly behind her.

The International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) recognises the Pyongyang marathon as a Bronze Label Road Race.