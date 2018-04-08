After the discovery of a British aerial bomb in Paderborn in Western Germany, the start of the bomb deactivation has been delayed.
Delays in deactivating an old WWII bomb in a garden in Germany
According to the police, there were still people in the cordoned off area.
It is the largest evacuation operation in the post-war history in that region of Germany.
More than 26,000 people had been ordered to leave their homes and two hospitals had to be evacuated.
The huge bomb was discovered a week and a half ago during construction work in a garden, less than a meter below ground.
It's filled with 1.5 tons of explosives and has enormous destructive potential.