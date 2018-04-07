Serge Ibaka scored a season-high 25 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 92-73 to clinch the top spot in the NBA's Eastern Conference on Friday night.
Toronto Raptors claim top spot in NBA Eastern Conference with Indiana Pacers win
Toronto Raptors claim top spot in NBA Eastern Conference with Indiana Pacers win
DeMar DeRozan had 12 points and Jakbo Poeltl scored 10 in the game.
It saw Toronto break the franchise records for the most home wins (33) and most wins overall (57) in a season.
Indiana had not won an game in Canada since 2013 but came in confident, after defeating reigning NBA champion Golden State on Thursday.
But the Pacers' shooting was poor, missing 10 straight shots during a spell in the first quarter.
The Raptors led 45-33 at half-time and after the break Ibaka helped Toronto establish a strong lead by making all five shots he attempted in the third quarter, including a pair of three pointers.
They will now have home court advantage through the conference playoffs.