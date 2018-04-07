More civilian deaths after air strikes near Damascus in Syria.

Eight civilians died Saturday while Friday, raids on Douma killed at least 40 civilians, including eight children.

Videos released on the internet by Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as White Helmets, appeared to show thick clouds of smoke rising from the town of Douma.

This is where the Jaish al-Islam rebel group is holding out, after insurgents in other parts of eastern Ghouta accepted safe passage to other rebel areas.

Members of the rescue group appeared to pull victims from under the rubble.

Russian-backed government forces launched their offensive against eastern Ghouta in February.

The Observatory says the attack has killed more than sixteen hundred civilians.

The restart of raids surprised the civilians still present in Douma on Friday.

State media said rebel shelling of Damascus had killed four people.

Jaish al-Islam denied targeting residential areas