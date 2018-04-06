Argentinian soccer is being rocked by sex abuse allegations involving two of the biggest clubs in Buenos Aires.
Sex abuse allegations hit Argentinian soccer
The scandal began at Independiente when two youth players told a club psychologist that they had been forced into prostitution by a 19-year-old player at the club.
Now it has emerged that two boys at River Plate also say they were abused. A doctor at the club says she was fired when she reported the allegations.
In a further twist, there are reports that local journalists are implicated in the affair - but the Buenos Aires Attorney General has denied this claim.