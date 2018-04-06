Donald Trump 'unaware' of $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels

US President Donald Trump has said he had no knowledge of a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer Michael Cohen to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The money was allegedly paid for her to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump 12 years ago.

Asked by reporters on Air Force One why Michael Cohen made the payment if there was no truth to the allegations, Trump replied: "Well, you have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney, and you will have to ask Michael."

When asked if he knew where Cohen got the funds to make the payment, Trump said: "No. I don't know."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, last month sued Cohen to be released from the non-disclosure agreement she signed in October 2016 in exchange for the payment from him.

The White House has denied that Trump had sex with Daniels.

Daniels has said she and Trump had sex once in 2006, when he was married, but that they kept in touch for a period of time.