The art collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller is to be sold to benefit charities - the largest auction for charity in world history.
Biggest-ever auction in aid of charity as Rockefeller art is donated for good causes
Biggest-ever auction in aid of charity as Rockefeller art is donated for good causes
Among the artworks for sale are paintings from Monet, Picasso, Gaugain and de Kooning. Also jewelry, furniture and tableware go under the hammer after exhibition in various cities around the world.
"There are 1,500 pieces being sold, half on-line - so those pieces are 200 dollars, 500 dollars, 1000 dollars - but the paintings that we've brought on exhibition in Hong Kong, Paris, London and Los Angeles are worth about $500 million," said the chairman of Christie's America Marc Porter.
The Rockefellers are seen as one of the most powerful and wealthy families in the United States. They originated in the oil industry before branching out into banking.
The online auction of the Peggy and David Rockefeller Collection starts May 1st until the 11th. The salesroom auctions are from the 8th until the 10th in at Christie's New York.