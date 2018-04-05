The American diplomats ordered out by Russia look to be on their way home after coaches were seen leaving the US Embassy in Moscow this morning.
Expelled US diplomats leave Moscow embassy
More than 150 diplomats from Britain and her allies have been expelled by Russia, following the expulsion of a similar number of Russian diplomats in the wake of the Skripal poisoning.
Yesterday the OPCW rejected Moscow's demand for a joint British-Russian enquiry into the nerve agent attack on the Skripals - but five countries did support the plan and there were 17 abstensions among the 38 countries present.
"We have chemically disarmed," Russia's Ambassador to the OPCW told Euronews. "We have no hidden arsenals. We are an example of a conscientious attitude to the chemical convention. We are clean"
Former double-agent Sergei Skripal remains in a critical condition following the poison in Salisbury in the United Kingdom a month ago, His daughter Yulia's condition has improved.