Star falls as Bollywood's Salman Khan gets five years for killing endangered species

Agneepath – Even if there are mighty trees all around you, Let them be shady, let them be huge, But, even for the shade of a single leaf, Beg not, beg never, ask never! The path of fire you shall tread! The path of fire! Yes, That Path of Fire! You shall never tire, You shall never slow down, You shall never turn back, This oath you will take today! This oath you will fulfill in your life! Take this oath! And walk the Path of Fire, every single day! The oath of fire! Yes, That Path of Fire! What greater spectacle, Than to see such a man walk, Who in tears, sweat and blood, Is soaked, covered and coated; And still walks on in the Path of fire! Walks the path of fire! Yes, That Path of Fire! Agneepath (अग्निपथ) A poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Translated into english by Riku Sayuj.