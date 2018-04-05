Masses of ice present beautiful scene on Xinjiang lake

A large amount of ice formed amid strong wind, presented a beautiful scene on the Ulungur Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

While many other regions in China have been enjoying the beautiful spring blossom of vibrant colours, masses of ice were formed at the lake amid strong wind over the past couple of days. Some of them stood as tall as over 10 metres.

The scenery was even more magnificent when the sun rose, making the ice shine like giant crystals.

The awe-striking scene does not present itself every year. Visitors and hobby photographers rushed to the lake to get a glimpse of the phenomenon.