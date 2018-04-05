Lula returned to his Sao Paulo home last night, but the former Brazilian President could be in jail within a week following yesterday's ruling by Brazil's Supreme Court.
Lula returns home... for now
The judges spent 10 hours assessing whether he should serve time while appealing a conviction for corruption. With the panel tied five all, court president Carmen Lucia cast the deciding vote against him.
Lula is favourite in opinion polls for October's presidential election - but under the country's constitution convicted criminals are not allowed to stand.