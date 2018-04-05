A gunman in Turkey has shot and killed four people at a university in the northwest of the country and injured three more.
Four dead in Turkey university shooting
The man, a researcher at the establishment, then handed himself over to police.
Those killed were all academics and included the assistant dean and a lecturer at Osmangazi University in Eskisehir some 250 kilometres west of Ankara.
The university rector said the gunman targetted people he believed were supporters of a Muslim cleric accused by the government of being behind a failed coup in 2016.
One professor at the university told Turkish media some members of staff had "repeatedly filed complaints" about the gunman.