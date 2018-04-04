Hollywood pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr

Stars of the new Hollywood film, [Acrimony](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acrimony(film))_, have paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr who died 50 years ago on 4 April 1968.
The civil activitist, Baptist minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner was standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was assassinated.
He was 39 years old.
Actors and actresses starring in Tyler Perry's American psychological thriller, Acrimony, spoke from the red carpet about the progress made since Luther King Jr's passing.
"The fact that I'm walking on this carpet, starring in a movie, that's the impact he had on my life," actress Taraji P Henson said.
"It means everything to me. I think that's why I'm standing here, right here today, and am able to talk to you freely. Martin Luther King made it very possible for African-American people to express their creativity to everyone. So we all respect and love Martin Luther King," actress Crystle Stewart said.
"We talk about the greatness that he's done but we don't live it. And I think that's the next step. I think we've exhausted the talking about it. We now gotta start living the man's truth," actor Lyriq Bent said.
American civil rights leader, Rev Al Sharpton and lawyer and political commentator, Angela Rye, said the fight for equality and freedom was ongoing.
"He brought us a long way. But as any other point in history, they try to push back. We've got to resist push-back and keep going forward," Rev Sharpton said.
"I think we have a lot of work to be done, but I'm still hopeful because the young people that we've seen moving on gun reform - where there's a will, there's a way and that feeling means something different to me now. I have a great amount of hope for the future," Angela Rye said.