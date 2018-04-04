Prince Philip has been admitted to the King Edward VIIth hospital in London for hip surgery.
Hip surgery for Prince Philip
Hip surgery for Prince Philip
Buckingham Palace said updates on on his health would be given when appropriate.
The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth the second missed this weekend's Easter Church services because of his hip problems.
He officially retired from public life in August saying "he was no longer able to stand up much". Prince Philip has previously been hospitalised after going down with infections.