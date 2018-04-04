BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

United Kingdom

Hip surgery for Prince Philip

Now Reading:

Hip surgery for Prince Philip

Police guard outside King Edward VII hospital
Text size Aa Aa

Prince Philip has been admitted to the King Edward VIIth hospital in London for hip surgery.

Buckingham Palace said updates on on his health would be given when appropriate.

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth the second missed this weekend's Easter Church services because of his hip problems.

He officially retired from public life in August saying "he was no longer able to stand up much". Prince Philip has previously been hospitalised after going down with infections.