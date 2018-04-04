Corbyn says Johnson "misleading" public over Skripal

Boris Johnson has hit back at Jeremy Corbyn's criticism of his response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack saying the labour leader is playing 'Russia's game'.

Corbyn accused the British Foreign Secretary of “misleading the public” when he said the Porton Down laboratory was “categorical” about the nerve agent used in the attack : "He (Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson) claimed categorically, and I think he used the words 101 percent, that it had come from Russia. Porton Down have not said that. They've said that they've identified it was Novichok (nerve agent), they cannot identify the source of it. And so, either the Foreign Secretary has information that he's not sharing with Porton Down or it was a bit of an exaggeration."

But for some ministers there is no doubt who was behind the Skripal attack.

"Russia's form, Russia's evidence of previous assassinations, the president of Russia's view that traitors should kick the bucket," says Security Minsiter Ben Wallace. "And the fact that we had other bits of intelligence we can add aup that together say we think beyond reasonable doubt this is Russia."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia hoped common sense would prevail in a dispute with London over the poisoning of former spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.